Bravo: 'Double Dip' debuts at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — Brad Kernick knew he wanted to donate a piece of art to the Merryman Performing Arts Center, but he had one concern — whether to locate the piece inside the building or outside.

“Denise Christensen and myself, we looked at where it might be placed,” Kernick said. “We toyed with putting it inside the facility, but the more we thought about it, the more that area in front of the center jumped out at us as being the perfect spot.”

For Kernick, “Double Dip” speaks about the generations that visit the Merryman Performing Arts Center. During concerts and other events, Kernick noted that most people who walk past the piece of sculpture by Mark Lundeen are adults. On a typical school day, students attending Central Elementary encounter the artwork. Kernick wanted a piece of art that would appeal to both groups.

“I think ‘Double Dip’ is so appropriate because the Merryman actually blends two worlds: the world of education and the world of performances,” he said. “The audience at the Merryman performances, many times, is largely seniors. I thought the elderly gentleman portrayed in ‘Double Dip’ reflected that. And then the little girl reflects the grade school kids. That’s why I thought it really blended the two worlds together, and it was so appropriate.”

Members of the community — as well as members of the art world — came together to dedicate the new bronze sculpture, “Double Dip,” by Lundeen on Oct. 27 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The life-size bronze, which was gifted by the Brad Kernick family, greets visitors outside the Merryman entrance.

The director of the center, Denise Christensen, noted the importance of the piece of art.

“We are honored to become a center that welcomes both the performing arts and visual arts,” she said. “Each year we have audiences from communities across Nebraska right here in Kearney who will enjoy this beautiful bronze artwork.”

Kernick, a board member for the Merryman, found inspiration when he attended a show of work by members of the Lundeen family at the Museum of Nebraska Art.

“The Lundeens are in a league of their own,” he said. “I’ve always admired and respected the Lundeens a lot. They did a show at MONA a couple years ago. They placed a statue of a cowboy on the steps of the building, a piece that was about three or four feet tall. That caught my eye. I had been working with Mark Lundeen for several years. He’s a former UNK football player.”

Lundeen grew up in Hastings and studied at Kearney State College, earning a degree in business. In 1981 he spent eight months in Europe studying art. The website for Lundeen Sculpture in Loveland, Colo., where the artist currently lives, says, “Mark can capture one moment in time and translate that moment into eternity. A natural born storyteller, he stages his artwork around the stories or emotions the characters portray, allowing each viewer to find a different version. His work has a strong physical presence, whether it is an aggressive athlete, a pensive elder or a shy child.”

Kernick reached out to Lundeen about creating a piece for the Merryman. Through several conversations, they landed on “Double Dip,” a piece of art that Kernick hopes will inspire students and patrons for years to come.

“The neat thing about that piece is that it will be there long after I’m gone,” he said. “And that’s what is so cool about it; it will be there for decades and decades and decades — and people will enjoy it. I think it’s a timeless piece, too. Sometimes with modern art, either you love it or you hate it. It’s very polarizing. A Lundeen piece is more generic with a broad appeal. I think people will like that and identify with it for years and years to come.”

Kernick noted the accessibility of “Double Dip.”

“And that’s by design,” he said.