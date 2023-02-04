KEARNEY – Sure, it’s still winter.

But you can celebrate summertime during an upcoming University of Nebraska at Kearney event.

The Japanese Association at Kearney (JAK) is hosting its 22nd annual Japanese Festival from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on campus. This year’s theme is traditional Japanese summer festival.

Attendees can enjoy Japanese food such as yakisoba (a stir-fried noodle dish), okonomiyaki (a savory pancake), karaage (Japanese-style fried chicken) and chocolate-covered bananas. There will also be musical and dance performances, a martial arts demonstration and other activities.

The Japanese Festival is free and open to the public.

JAK is a UNK organization open to any student interested in promoting or learning more about Japan. Hundreds of people attend the group’s Japanese Festival each year, making it one of the most popular international events on campus.