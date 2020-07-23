KEARNEY — Be careful what you wish for.
Judy Rozema, executive director of Kearney Community Theatre, named the 2019-20 season something prophetic: “Expect the Unexpected.”
“That was our theme and the unexpected happened,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 health restrictions. “Our supporters have been so generous and so encouraging.”
Rozema also noted another piece of wisdom: “Every intermission is followed by a great second act. We’re hoping that despite this rather long, unexpected intermission, the show will go on and it will be a great second act for our 43rd season.”
Season tickets for Kearney Community Theatre’s 43rd season go on sale Aug. 1, a season Rozema is calling, “Wishes, Whimsy and Wisdom.” The season includes five productions for $75 beginning with “On Golden Pond” Oct. 1-11.
“We determine our season using several factors,” the director said. “We have a play selection committee made up of board members and community members. We get together and talk about shows we think our patrons would like, shows that we can produce practically and shows that include a variety of parts for adults and children.”
With health restrictions in place, the committee changed the holiday show from “White Christmas” to “Inspecting Carol.”
“’White Christmas’ has a very large cast and is a musical, which we decided we were not ready to do at this time,” Rozema said. “That show has been moved to the 2021-22 season, along with ‘Deathtrap’ and ‘Matilda.’”
Each of the shows in the 2020-21 season highlights one or more of the elements in this year’s theme, “Wishes, Whimsy and Wisdom.”
“We open our season on Oct. 1 with a classic tale of love and hope, ‘On Golden Pond,’” she said. “That story is probably more well known because of the movie with Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn. The play illustrates funny, heartbreaking and human moments of which life is made. I think older youths and adults will really enjoy that story.”
When deciding on shows for the season, Rozema tries to balance audience familiarity with a sense of challenge.
“We try to alternate our seasons — and our shows — with titles that are well known to generate interest but we also like to intersperse things that are more of a challenge,” she said. “In the past we included Shakespeare, which while loved by a huge group of theater goers, is often very new to others. We also occasionally present shows where we throw in subjects that are hard to deal with and talk about.”
“Proof,” an award-winning drama, dealt with mental illness. Another drama, “12 Angry Men,” explored inequality in the justice system and racial issues.
“We try to find a balance where the audience will be satisfied and where our actors can be challenged to do things out of their comfort zone,” Rozema said. “And that includes challenging the audience as well.”
Shows that challenge frequently spur creativity.
“How do you turn a beast into a prince?” Rozema asked, referring to the final production of the season, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
While patrons can purchase individual tickets to the shows at Kearney Community Theatre, Rozema considers a season ticket purchase as a vote of confidence in the mission of the group.
“Season ticket holders are the backbone of our existence,” she said. “They are the ones that have been faithful throughout many years. Last year we had our highest number of season ticket holders ever. Of course, they have some perks such as being able to choose their seats and order ahead. I think that will be very important this year as we are seating our patrons with distance between them. Not every seat will be full.”
More importantly than the perks offered to the season ticket holders is the support, both financially and emotionally, from the patrons.
“It means the patrons are enjoying what we’re doing and they want to come back and support the theater, even if they are unable to attend every performance,” Rozema said. “Some give their tickets to friends or use them as gifts to employees. For us, this is a way that we can see that what we’re doing has value and is enriching the lives of those that attend our performances.”