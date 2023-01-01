5 notable books by Nebraska authors, centered on life in the Midwest

KEARNEY — As the end of the year approaches and the darkness comes early during these winter days, finding a good book to read can be invaluable. Here are five offerings of nonfiction, poetry and fiction by Nebraska authors — or works centered on life in the Midwest:

• “The Dakota Way of Life,” by Ella Cara Deloria, edited by Raymond J. DeMallie, Bison Books, University of Nebraska Press, 440 pages, $36 — After seven decades, the work of ethnographer Ella Cara Delonia finally receives the attention it deserves. Deloria (1889–1971), a member of a prominent Yankton Sioux family, was born on the Yankton Reservation and lived as a child on the Standing Rock Reservation. She studied at Columbia University and is the author of three other books, including “Waterlily,” “Speaking of Indians” and “Dakota Texts.” Philip J. Deloria, author of “Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract,” wrote about the book, “The blending of ethnographic formalism with informal accounts, anecdotes, and personal stories gives it the sensibility that real-life observers of Ella Deloria often described: a combination of her serious commitment to record culture and teach it and a personal charisma marked by a sense of humor and a penchant for a good story.”

• “The North American West in the Twenty-First Century,” edited by Brenden W. Rensink, University of Nebraska Press, 420 page, $60 — The book takes stories of the old west and pulls them toward the present, tracing continuity with or unexpected divergence from trajectories established in the 1980s and 1990s. Rensink, associate professor of history at Brigham Young University, is the author of “Native but Foreign: Indigenous Immigrants and Refugees in the North American Borderlands.”

• “From Your Friend, Carey Dean: Letters from Nebraska's Death Row,” by Lisa Knopp, Cascade Books, 164 pages, $23 — The book details the friendship between Lisa Knopp, an English professor, and Carey Dean, a murderer awaiting execution on Nebraska’s death row. It also highlights the transformation of Dean, a man who grew in his faith and God’s promises. The author uses her incredible eye for detail and emotional nuance to show how even someone convicted of a terrible crime can be capable of transformation and worthy of grace. Knopp is the author of seven books of creative nonfiction including, “Bread: A Memoir of Hunger” and “What the River Carries: Encounters with the Mississippi, Missouri and Platte.”

• “Chorus of the Underground Sea,” by Kassandra Montag, WSC Press, 108 pages, $16 — Former Hub reporter Kassandra Montag writes about what it means to be a woman, a lover, a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a witch, an outcast, an artist, a muse. Rebecca Rotert, author of “Understory” says of the book, “Montag’s ability to hold the specific gravities of history alongside the ephemeral, the banal, and show how they rub against each other, inform and infect each other, is stunning. There are deep ideas at play in this book, unflinching sojourns through the shadowy interior life, and through the attachments that define us."

• “The Lincoln Highway: A Novel,” by Amor Towles, Viking, 594 pages, $25 — Award-winning novelist Amor Towles tells the story, set in the 1950s, of four boys who met in reform school and now decide to take a road trip for find their future and a fresh start. Jenna Bush Hager wrote of the book, “Not only is it one of the most beautifully written books I have ever picked up, it’s a story about hope, friendship and companionship in a time when we need it so much.” Towles is the author of New York Times bestsellers “Rules of Civility” and “A Gentleman in Moscow.”