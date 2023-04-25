KEARNEY — Marjorie Saiser grew up in a cafe where she heard many conversations and stories. As a narrative poet, she still looks for those stories in her writings.

“Stories are interesting to me,” she said in an interview from her winter home in Green Valley, Arizona. “If a poem tells a little something about a person’s life, I like to learn that information. I like to read a lot of different kinds of poetry, but when people are telling me how it is with them and their lives, that’s the kind that I really enjoy.”

As a Nebraska poet usually based in Lincoln, Saiser recognizes that she likes to ramble in her own conversations and writings.

“Over the years I feel a little more free to ramble,” she said. “Stories can certainly ramble. Human beings interrupt ourselves sometimes, and a poem can do that, too. It can interrupt itself. We can take a side road and see what happens down that path. Maybe that will be edited out of the poem, but I feel a little more free, as the years have gone by, to just see what happens.”

She considers her approach to writing as organic, a method of exploring ideas in a spontaneous way that allows for change and improvisation.

“It’s organic, too, in putting books together,” Saiser said. “You write everyday — except when you don’t — and you get a group of poems and sift through them and say, okay, these are the better ones, these not so much. And then you look at the better ones and you’re hoping your editorial sense helps in that process, and then you see how they fit together.”

Saiser will share her poetry, along with Nebraska poets Lucy Adkins and Amy Plettner, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kearney Public Library, presented as part of the month-long event, “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska,” hosted by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library.

Admission to the event is free.

The three poets will also present a writers’ workshop at noon on Thursday at the library. Admission to that event is $15 and includes lunch.

Adkins, who lives in Lincoln, looks to poetry as a way to better understand her life.

“Poetry is a way for me to figure things out,” she said. “When I’m reading poetry, it speaks to me. When I have something I’m trying to figure out, it’s a way for me to put my thoughts into words. Poetry allows me to be totally free and to be a little playful at times. It continually surprises me and leads me into unknown directions.”

She published her latest book, “A Crazy Little Thing,” in November. Her book, “Two-Toned Dress,” won the 2019 Blue Light Press Poetry Prize.

The concise nature of poetry draws Adkins to the art form.

“When I was 7 or 8 years old, I was reading this Mother Goose book,” she said. “I was embarrassed to be reading it, but I just loved it. I loved the sounds and the nonsense nature of it, which at the same time, did seem to make some sense. And I loved the stories. It’s concise. It can say, in a very few words, what you are trying to say — but it can also surprise you because you can say, in a few words, something that is really un-sayable. I’ve always been trying to come at whatever is on my mind in a different way.”

Adkins considers poetry as perhaps the best way to express ideas that escape normal language.

Plettner currently lives at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center southwest of Lincoln. She experienced several important losses in the years leading up to the pandemic. While most of the country shut down in 2020, Plettner retreated into isolation.

“For me, 2020 was a gift,” she said. “I was able to pull back and be home and not have any social expectations. I really enjoyed that. That was my healing year to recover.”

As a result, Plettner has pulled back from her writing.

“I ran into Lucy at the coffee shop and I told her I didn’t know if I should be participating with my old writing group because I haven’t been activity writing like I used to. But Lucy said, ‘Once you’re a poet, you’re always a poet.’ We’ll see about that.”

Her book, published in 2020, “Points of Entry,” came out the same year that her father died.

“And then COVID happened,” she said. “I didn’t really market that book much like I did my first book, ‘Undoing Orion’s Belt.’”

Plettner said she frequently plans her readings based on works that have resonated with other readers.

The three poets often gather together to talk about poetry and to write. They will travel to Kearney to share their writings and their ideas about poetry.

For Saiser, poetry allows her to examine a topic from different perspectives.

“I was doing a workshop in an art gallery and one of the questions from one of the attendees was about writing on the same subject over and over,” she said. “As I tried to answer her question, I looked around the gallery and it’s all landscapes. The artist did what we do sometimes in poetry; here’s how it is from this angle, here’s how it is from that angle. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

When it comes to advice, Saiser shares the same advice she tells herself, “Read. Read widely. Read stuff you really like and maybe even stuff you don’t so much like. And then I tell myself to go to readings to hear poetry.”