2020 presented challenges for performing arts, but some local shows still went on

“I think a show like this unites us,” Barth said. “USO stands for United Service Organization. The word ‘unite’ is right there and that’s exactly what the USO did during wartime; it united the military servicemen. It gave them an opportunity to share in a community. What we’re trying to do with ‘Letters From Home’ is unite the community in the same way those shows did with comedy and entertainment. We often underestimate the ability of laughter and community to bring us together. I think it’s important to have that.”

“On Golden Pond,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, Oct. 1-11

Director DeeDee Kitzelman considered this play a multi-generational story that explores emotions from different places in life.

“Norman and Ethel are an older couple; he’s in his 80s and she’s in her mid-60s,” said Kitzelman in a previous interview. “Their daughter, Chelsea, and her boyfriend, along with her boyfriend’s 16-year-old son, Billy, come to visit at the family cottage on Golden Pond.”

The visit carries some emotional baggage for all of the characters as Norman shows signs of Alzheimer’s disease. They all wonder if this summer will be their last chance to enjoy the cottage at Golden Pond.