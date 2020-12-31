2020 presented challenges for performing arts, but some local shows still went on

KEARNEY — For most performing arts organizations, 2020 destroyed schedules and disrupted budgets.
While accounts vary from group to group, a formal survey helped define the losses.
The Peter Kiewit Foundation gathered information on the effects of COVID-19 on arts and cultural organizations in Kearney via an online survey in July and August. Seven organizations responded to the survey, showing that all of them experienced cancellations of events as a result of the pandemic. The cancellations lead to a decrease of 68,550 patron visits. The estimated financial impact was more than $500,000 during a four-month period.
Despite those losses, the theater season in Kearney included a variety of shows. Here are three performances that highlighted stages in the area:
“Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, Feb. 20-March 1
With a cast of 25 performers, director Dave Rozema brought a well loved American story to the stage with “Little Women.” The show tells the story of the four March sisters as they navigate their formative years, growing up during the Civil War. Josephine dreams of the life of a writer. The others consider Meg to be the traditional type, her sister Amy gets labeled as a romantic, and they all think of Beth as too timid. The action of the musical tells the story of their lives through vignettes and re-creations of the stories written by Josephine.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, “Little Women,” came on the heels of the Academy Award-nominated film of the same title, directed by Greta Gerwig and released in December 2019. The musical draws from the same source as the novel.
Rozema said of the timing, “When we picked this show, we had no idea there was a new movie in production. We didn’t pick it for that reason, but it was very fortuitous because it brings the story to people’s minds and gets them interested in seeing it on stage.”
“Letters From Home,” presented by Crane River Theater, Sept. 11-13
Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater, found a way to stage this musical review and keep audience members safe at the same time. Held outdoors at Yanney Heritage Park, the show featured the couple Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth in a performance of familiar patriotic music.
Barth wanted to present a production that celebrated the importance of 9/11.
“Given the context of what Sept. 11th means, it felt perfect to make the show a little bit broader and also recognize first responders and make it an event that honors 9/11 as well,” he said in a previous interview.
The Bob Hope-style USO musical tribute included comedy by both Beckmann and Dearth.
“I think a show like this unites us,” Barth said. “USO stands for United Service Organization. The word ‘unite’ is right there and that’s exactly what the USO did during wartime; it united the military servicemen. It gave them an opportunity to share in a community. What we’re trying to do with ‘Letters From Home’ is unite the community in the same way those shows did with comedy and entertainment. We often underestimate the ability of laughter and community to bring us together. I think it’s important to have that.”
“On Golden Pond,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, Oct. 1-11
Director DeeDee Kitzelman considered this play a multi-generational story that explores emotions from different places in life.
“Norman and Ethel are an older couple; he’s in his 80s and she’s in her mid-60s,” said Kitzelman in a previous interview. “Their daughter, Chelsea, and her boyfriend, along with her boyfriend’s 16-year-old son, Billy, come to visit at the family cottage on Golden Pond.”
The visit carries some emotional baggage for all of the characters as Norman shows signs of Alzheimer’s disease. They all wonder if this summer will be their last chance to enjoy the cottage at Golden Pond.
“It makes him realize that even though he’s 80, he doesn’t have to feel that old,” Kitzelman said. “I always tell people that your age is just a number. I think that’s true in this play.”