'Emma:' Musical based on Jane Austen to hit Kearney stage

KEARNEY - Sometimes a raised eyebrow can provoke more laughter than a rubber chicken.

In the case of Kearney Community Theater’s production of “Jane Austen’s Emma,” director David Rozema knows the difference.

“This kind of comedy is subtle and witty,” he said. “It’s certainly not crass or slapstick or anything like that. The comedy is in the details. Expression and the way the performers deliver their lines, we work a lot on that. For subtle comedy, that’s the way it has to be done; sometimes it’s just the raise of an eyebrow and the way you say a certain word.”

And, of course, timing.

“Timing is really the key to comedy,” Rozema said. “I don’t know if you can teach that. You just have to have a lot of experience until you get it right.”

Rozema and his cast will present “Jane Austen’s Emma,” with book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through July 31 at Kearney Community Theatre. Tickets for the musical are $20.

When it comes to the funny stuff, Rozema looks to expression, nuance and the script of the musical.

“A lot of the comedy is in the writing so you have to be faithful to the writing,” he said. “You can’t just make stuff up as you go.”

Based on the 1815 novel by the English novelist, the musical follows Emma Woodhouse as she merrily goes about making matches with the people around her.

“She’s a matchmaker and she does it with a good heart,” Rozema said. “She really wants to try to make people happy, but the humor comes from her mismatches. She often tries to get a match going and it’s not the right one. Or the person she’s matching actually loves somebody else.”

And because it’s a comedy, everyone ends up with the correct partner in the end.

The main question of the story — will Emma find true love?

“Emma,” the musical, stays faithful to the novel, even though, as Rozema notes, “You can’t squeeze a 300-page novel into two hours on the stage.” Fans who enjoy the novel will also find the musical equally as compelling, the director said.

Composer Paul Gordon is known for other shows like “Daddy Long Legs,” along with other adaptions including “Pride and Prejudice” and “Jane Eyre.”

“The music moves the story along,” Rozema said. “It’s not an add-on like in a lot of musicals. In this show, the songs are part of the story itself. They are very catchy tunes. One thing I like is that Paul Gordon uses repeated musical themes that reoccur at different times. You’ll hear a tune sung early in the show and then you’ll hear it again later by a different character. It really ties it all together. The music is beautiful. It’s really well written.”

The production features live music — a piano and violin.

Audience members need no special knowledge about the novel, the novelist or even the Regency Era, the setting of the story.

“You can come in with no knowledge of the story,” Rozema said. “It will be easy to follow. This is Jane Austen’s most humorous novel. Her other novels are more serious but this one is very comedic.”

The story, well over 200 years old, Rozema calls “Jane Austen’s Emma” an original romantic comedy.

“This is the standard stuff of romantic comedies,” he said. “People falling in love with the wrong people — or thinking they are in love with the wrong people. It’s kind of a predictable end, but it’s also an ending that is very satisfying. People never really get tired of that. It’s human nature. We all relate to that. Who doesn’t want to be happy in their relationships?”

Contributing to the production, Rozema notes the high quality sets and costumes, elements that help transport audiences into a time and place far removed from current life.

“The set is very bright and cheery,” the director said. “Hopefully it puts people in the right mood and makes them feel comfortable and happy.”