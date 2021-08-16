Elm Creek shooting suspect in standoff with police; man released from prison 1 month ago

KEARNEY — Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney is being identified as the suspect in a standoff with Kearney police near 18th Street and Second Avenue in Kearney.

At 10:45 a.m. the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) was called to the scene, along with members of the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.

The Second Avenue overpass is closed as police are stagged on the overpass. The house sits east along Second Avenue.

Smith is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting in rural Elm Creek where two women were shot. According to police radio traffic a negotiator is talking with Smith, who was identified by Kevin Thompson, a lieutenant with the Kearney Police Department.

Officers have deployed drones in the area.

Houses in the area of the house have been evacuated, and drones have been deployed.

Smith was released from the Nebraska Department of Corrections on July 9 after serving nine years in prison for theft, second-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine, all felonies. The convictions were from Buffalo County.

From May 2010 to June 2011 Smith was in prison for felony attempted theft in Phelps County and misdemeanor attempted possession of marijuana.