Hi there, I'm Dill! I'm a 1-year-old guy here at the Shelter, and I'm full of love and energy! I'll... View on PetFinder
Dill
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles.
The vehicle fled westbound from Gibbon with speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.
- Updated
Police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.
- Updated
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
- Updated
Anthony, 45, and Many Searle, 42, were arrested Tuesday on Buffalo County warrants charging them with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child between the ages of 12 and 16.
- Updated
Kearney Police Department officers responded to the trailer court where at least one female was taken into custody.
Craig S. Marsh of Kearney is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for distributing meth in the Kearney area.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
With Simone Biles in the house, NU's Liam Doherty-Herwitz vaults to near the top of the early NCAA charts
- Updated
With Simone Biles in the house, the Huskers — especially Liam Doherty-Herwitz — have a big day in a home men's gymnastics meet.
- Updated
The suspect accelerated toward a moving train at a high speed, crashing into the back of Kyle Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars onto the tracks.