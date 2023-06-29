Plans are in the works for a new housing development near Southwest 40th and West A streets — and those plans proved to be a saving grace for the youth sports complex planned in northwest Lincoln.

Bob Benes, the developer of West View on about 119 acres northeast of the Southwest 40th and West A intersection, said he was planning to wait another year to start the development, once improvements on West A Street were finished.

Then he heard about the challenges facing the sports complex.

The eight-field youth baseball and softball complex that will also be home to Nebraska Wesleyan University’s softball and baseball teams was heralded as a game-changer for Lincoln when plans were unveiled last fall.

But organizers had a problem: Because the land — north of Oak Lake Park and southeast of the intersection of First Street and Cornhusker Highway — is in the floodplain, they needed to bring in a foot of dirt to comply with floodplain regulations. The regulations aren't a part of the controversial changes recently made by the city, Benes said.

Still, the city requires that if you bring in dirt to raise land above the floodplain, you need to remove an equal amount to compensate for the additional runoff — called no net rise.

Brad Korell, president of the Lincoln Youth Complex, said they were having trouble finding enough available land to remove a sufficient amount of dirt. Benes’ willingness to move up the start of his project was “huge” for the planned sports complex.

“Honestly, we had no other option,” he said. “If we couldn’t have worked out a deal with Mr. Benes (or gotten some sort of waiver from the city), we couldn’t have completed the project.”

The two projects aren’t close to each other, but both ultimately drain into the Salt Creek Basin, so the mitigation work on the Benes project also will benefit the sports complex. The Benes property drains into Middle Creek, while the sports complex land drains into Oak Creek, and both of those drain into the Salt Creek basin, Korell said.

The West View development will eventually include 170 single-family homes, 480 apartments and duplexes, and 53,000 square feet of commercial space.

Par 72 LLC, of which Benes is a principal, plans to develop the area in phases, the first of which would include 55 homes for which he is asking the City Council to approve an annexation, zoning changes and changes to the comprehensive plan and future land use map.

“This development will provide a nice mix of housing types and bring more housing to southwest Lincoln,” said DaNay Kalkowski, the attorney representing Par 72. “We anticipate more reasonably priced lots out here, hopefully getting you a little bit closer to a starter home.”

For that first phase, Par 72 wants to annex about 17 acres in the southeast portion of the development, along with about 2 acres that include the Miller-Long VFW that the city wants to annex.

The property abuts the city limits along West A Street and sewer and utilities are available to the area.

The city’s improvements of West A will include a roundabout at Southwest 36th Street, which would be at the entrance to the development.

It’s the work on the northern end of the property that will help the youth sports complex.

Benes is asking the city to change its future land use map to convert 19 acres from green space to urban residential and another six acres to commercial development. That’s where he plans to eventually develop duplexes and apartments, as well as commercial space.

About half of that land is in the floodplain, so he plans to use the remaining green space on his property to add flood storage. He will add a conservation easement, plant native prairie grasses and add a significant amount of flood storage, according to planning documents.

Kalkowski said they plan to excavate the area to increase the flood storage from 55 acre feet to 350 acre feet.

The Planning Commission approved the zoning changes and annexations. The council will vote on them at the July 10 meeting.

Benes said he was willing to move up his project because he thinks getting the sports complex built is important.

“The complex needs to happen,” he said. “It should happen.”

He also feels good about West View, which will be targeted toward more affordable houses and lower lot prices — much needed in Lincoln. Today, an average lot price runs $70,000 to $80,000, he said. He’s hoping to market somewhat smaller lots in the project for $50,000 to $60,000.

They hope to start the work as soon as the City Council approves the proposed changes — both the West View project and the sports complex, which may need to wait until the flood storage is created on Benes’ project.

The city had been trying to help find solutions for the youth complex project, Korell said, and Benes offered one.

“Mr. Benes has been absolutely wonderful to help us with this,” Korell said. “He’s gone above and beyond what he would have had to do to help us with our problem.”