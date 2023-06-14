Grand Island resident, 35
GRAND ISLAND Derek J. Gewecke, 35, of Grand Island, formerly Kearney, died Monday, June 12, 2023 in Grand Island. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverdale, NE Cemetery. Rev. Jill Boyd will officiate. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity, care of the family.