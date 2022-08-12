deaths, index

Deaths
Linda Peterson ... Mesa, Arizona
The victim was initially listed in critical condition, and when he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.
Gale Bertrand will proudly serve as the parade marshal when a vehicle parade guides The Wall That Heals from Gibbon High School to Patriot Park.
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft.
Jarad’s younger brother, Cody Robinson, was expecting the benefit to bring in about $100,000. The live auction brought in about $230,000.
Island Oasis manager Diane Miller grew up in a swimming pool. The last thirty years the self-described "Pool Rat" has worked for Grand Island Parks & Recreation.
The charge alleges Rey de los Angeles subjected a person to sexual contact without their consent.
A 59-year-old Fremont man died after being pulled from Victory Lake on Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats are poised to strip Iowa from leading off their presidential nominating process starting in 2024, part of a broader effort allowing less overwhelmingly white states to go early and better reflect the party's deeply diverse electorate.
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
