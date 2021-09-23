Davina
Hey there, I'm Davina! I'm a sweet, spunky kitten here, and I'd love to find an energetic home to call... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The big white house stands at 2000 E. 34th St., a couple of blocks east of the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Five clients have been with her for her entire 53-year career.
- Updated
The crash involved a Union Pacific Railroad train, and a car.
- Updated
The female was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for observation, although her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening
Police body camera footage shows Brandon Jacobs holding a knife in his hand, then above his head in a motion “like he was going to stab (the officer) to get away from being arrested,” court records indicate.
Dustin Behlmann began donating blood 10 years ago after a young woman he worked with suggested that he do it.
Two Rivers now is seeing nearly 48 cases of COVID per day among its 97,132 people in seven counties.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
When the fake bill was held up to the light it did not have the presidential water mark.
- Updated
The 24-year-old was arrested in July -- 12 days after he offered a 17-year-old girl $500 for sex in his University Suites dorm room, according to court records.