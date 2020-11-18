Vanessa Rieck earns $36,969 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Vanessa Rieck held the title of Test Center Manager in COE-CIT. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Rieck earned an annual salary of $36,969 in 2020. According to records, $15,943 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $21,026 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 31% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.