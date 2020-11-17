Thomas Jacobson earns $81,962 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Thomas Jacobson held the title of Associate Professor in Educational Administration. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Jacobson earned an annual salary of $81,962 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 53% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.