Sharon Waller earns $62,583 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Sharon Waller held the title of Business Manager in Facilities Mgt & Planning. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Waller earned an annual salary of $62,583 in 2020. According to records, $58,302 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $4,281 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 16% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.