Sharon Kofoed earns $31,220 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Sharon Kofoed held the title of Library Curriculum Associate in Library. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Kofoed earned an annual salary of $31,220 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 42% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.