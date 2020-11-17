Scott Benson earns $114,240 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Scott Benson held the title of Director of HR, Proc & Payment Services in Human Resource/Payment Service. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Benson earned an annual salary of $114,240 in 2020. According to records, $56,497 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $57,743 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 113% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.