Mitchell Gunther earns $37,209 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Mitchell Gunther held the title of Auto Mechanic in Facilities Mgt & Planning. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Gunther earned an annual salary of $37,209 in 2020. According to records, $29,768 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $7,441 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 31% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.