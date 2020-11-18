Mathew Begnoche earns $36,778 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Mathew Begnoche held the title of Building Mechanic in Facilities Mgt & Planning. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Begnoche earned an annual salary of $36,778 in 2020. This position is not paid for through state funds. This pay rate is 32% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.