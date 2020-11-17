Mary Chinnock Petroski earns $107,225 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Mary Chinnock Petroski held the title of Chief Compliance Officer in Office of Equity/Compliance. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Chinnock Petroski earned an annual salary of $107,225 in 2020. According to records, $76,967 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $30,258 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 100% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.