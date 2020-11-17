Jill Purdy earns $121,262 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Jill Purdy held the title of Director of Finance in Finance Office. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Purdy earned an annual salary of $121,262 in 2020. According to records, $16,728 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $104,534 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 126% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.