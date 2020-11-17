Jane Sheldon earns $143,987 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Jane Sheldon held the title of Assoc Vice Chancellor Business & Finance in Business Systems & Technology. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Sheldon earned an annual salary of $143,987 in 2020. According to records, $102,020 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $41,967 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 168% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.