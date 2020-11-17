Heather Meyer earns $89,813 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Heather Meyer held the title of Associate Professor in Marketing/Agribusiness/SCM. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Meyer earned an annual salary of $89,813 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 67% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.