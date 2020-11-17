Gilbert Hinga earns $135,301 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Gilbert Hinga held the title of Dean Student Affairs in Student Affairs. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Hinga earned an annual salary of $135,301 in 2020. According to records, $49,591 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $85,710 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 152% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.