Erin Howard earns $56,022 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Erin Howard held the title of Transportation Safety & Marketng Manager in Nebraska Safety Center. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Howard earned an annual salary of $56,022 in 2020. According to records, $15,686 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $40,336 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 4% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.