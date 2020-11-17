Anthony Donofrio earns $61,932 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Anthony Donofrio held the title of Associate Professor in Music, Theatre, And Dance. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Donofrio earned an annual salary of $61,932 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 15% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.