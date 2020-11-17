Aaron Wright earns $91,377 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2020

Aaron Wright held the title of Asst Athl Director-Internal Operations in Intercollegiate Athletics. According to University of Nebraska-Kearney payroll records, Wright earned an annual salary of $91,377 in 2020. This position is not paid for through state funds. This pay rate is 70% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Kearney employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.