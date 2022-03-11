Daphne is an independent cat who will need some time to adjust to her surroundings. She is always willing to... View on PetFinder
Owners Daniel Uddin and Anah Nolasco had planned to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their restaurant on Sunday, but it will be bittersweet because their last day of business will be Monday.
The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears, but breathing.
The Bearcats’ record improved every year under Fletcher, finishing this season with a 13-11 record. Eight of the losses were to teams that will play in the state tournament next week.
KEARNEY — One person was ejected following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in south Kearney.
Around 4:30 p.m. Kearney emergency crews were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue I. The incident involved a sport utility vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a car, which ended up in the yard of a house.
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.
The carrier blamed an ongoing lack of pilots due to COVID-19 in filing a 90-day “notice of intent to terminate Essential Air Service” with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Craig S. Marsh of Kearney is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for distributing meth in the Kearney area.
