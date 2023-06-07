LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen learned the hard way how vulnerable modern agriculture can be to those with malicious intent.

One week before COVID reached Nebraska in 2020, a hacker knocked out the computers at Pillen Farms. The attack shut down the entire genetic database, kept workers from being able to make feed, and affected pretty much all activity at the agribusiness operation.

"You talk about sobering," the governor said Tuesday, while kicking off a two-day symposium focused on threats to agriculture.

The event, held at the Nebraska Innovation Campus, was hosted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and brought together more than 400 people from some 19 states, representing a variety of agriculture entities and law enforcement.

Gene Kowel, special agent in charge of the FBI's Omaha Field Office, said the FBI is concerned about agriculture because it is one of the nation's 16 critical infrastructure sectors. Those are sectors whose incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on national security, economic security or public health.

He said that agriculture's growing use of technology has increased the risks to that sector, whether from criminals, terrorists or hostile foreign countries.

"We know that the cyber-risk to our farms, our ranches, our food processing facilities is growing exponentially every day, every year," he said. "Cyber risk is business risk and cyber security is national security."

Kowel described four main threats. The first is malicious cyber activity that can shut down agricultural operations. This can include ransomware attacks or other malware, which can be especially harmful during planting and harvesting time.

The theft of data or technology is the second threat. He said China, in particular, has set out to build its technological abilities by stealing from other countries.

A third threat comes from countries, criminals or terrorists trying to take control of agricultural processes, whether to stop production, alter production, manipulate markets or to have an ecological effect.

Finally, he said, there is a risk of bioterrorism or bio-warfare, in which diseases or toxic agents are used to target food production.

Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, said farmers and ranchers have been able to do more with less by adopting precision agriculture, which depends on using detailed data to direct sophisticated equipment or tailor the care of livestock. There's also new technologies as laser-equipped weed-killing robots or drones for spraying crops.

But those technologies all come with their share of risk. He said people in agriculture need to be aware of the potential and to develop a plan to prepare for and prevent problems. He also said he hopes the conference will result in a coalition of agricultural producers and food processers who can collaborate on deciding how best to protect the food supply system.

McHargue and Kowel said that people can find resources through websites for the FBI, Farm Bureau or the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security.