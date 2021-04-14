COVID-19 testing sites decline while vaccinations continue to rise

KEARNEY — As vaccinations rise and COVID-19 cases decline, fewer people are being tested for COVID-19.
Last fall, Two Rivers Public Health Department had nine TestNebraska sites throughout its seven-county area. By February, that had declined to seven. Now it has just three.
Fewer tests are being sought at private medical offices, too, including the Kearney Clinic, Platte Valley Medical Center and Family Practice Associates. Testing is also down at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The total number of COVID-19 tests run in the Two Rivers district in recent weeks is the lowest since September.
“Reduced testing presents an enormous challenge to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Also, the generally relaxed norms for communal activities make us worry about asymptomatic infections among unvaccinated people,” said Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.
Figures speak
In the last four weeks, Platte Valley Medical Center has averaged 47 tests per week with an 11% positivity rate. That’s less than half as many as it was doing one year ago, when COVID-19 first appeared. At that time, Platte Valley averaged 96 tests per week with a 17% positivity rate.
In July, the lowest point for positive COVID-19 tests and inpatient admissions, Platte Valley averaged 111 tests per week and just a 5% positive rate. In November, the highest point, Platte Valley averaged 236 tests per week with a 38% positivity rate.
CHI Health Kearney Clinic peformed roughly 160 COVID-19 tests in January. By March, that had dropped to 120.
Testing also has declined at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Last September, it began offering extensive testing on campus, inviting groups of 150 students, faculty members and employees to be tested each week. Participation was about 50% for much of that time frame, according to UNK spokesperson Todd Gottula.
Tests are available at the campus health center, but that massive effort has come to a quiet halt.
“We got to the point where participation dwindled. Not as many people were taking advantage of the opportunity. A lot of people had been tested, and there were other opportunities for tests, so the need pretty much disappeared,” Gottula said.
He said university health officials won’t know how many tests UNK has conducted until final figures are compiled in May.
Spreadsheet data
Two Rivers spreadsheets reveal the rise and fall of testing.
TestNebraska, contracted by the state, did baseline testing at long-term care facilities here in June. Von Lutz, health educator at Two Rivers, said testing ramped up in August, and test numbers more than doubled. “People are more able to get tested now,” Lutz said last Sept. 1.
The week of June 21, TestNebraska tested 41 people at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. By the week of July 19, it tested 204 people, and by the week of Aug. 2, 318 people. Test numbers were in the 300s the first three weeks in October and remained high for much of the rest of 2020. They were at 380, 396 and 339, respectively the weeks of Nov. 20, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.
In Lexington, TestNebraska began testing July 12. It did 92 tests the week of Aug. 2; 91 the week of Aug. 9, 65 the week of Aug. 16. It dropped to 48 near Labor Day, but soared in October. Then, suddenly, tests dwindled.
The week of Nov. 1, when tests numbered 351 in Buffalo County, no tests were done in Lexington. No tests were administered in Lexington Dec. 27 or Jan. 10, either. Since Feb. 7, just one COVID test has been done in Lexington. Its testing site is now closed.
TestNebraska testing began Aug. 2 in Franklin and Gothenburg, and Aug. 9 in Holdrege, Minden and Alma. As late as Feb. 10, TestNebraska was testing in Alma, Cozad, Franklin, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Kearney and Minden. Kearney offered tests three times a week; Alma and Franklin offered tests twice a week. Holdrege, Gothenburg and Minden did testing once a week, while Cozad had tests every other week.
But in the past month, tests have fallen off farther. The week of March 28, just 68 tests were done throughout Two Rivers. Of those, 55 were done in Buffalo County, with just five in Holdrege and four in Franklin.
Now, Two Rivers’ nine test sites have dwindled to three — one in Minden, one in Franklin and one in Kearney. Hours have been cut back as well. Testing is done just twice a month in Minden and Franklin, and twice a week, for one hour, in Kerney.
“It is up to each site regarding continued testing,” Lutz said. “ It has become a strain on resources for some of the partners who are also doing shot clinics and had extremely low testing numbers.”
Focus on vaccines
Now, with one-third of Two Rivers’ 76,116 people over age 16 vaccinated, the need for testing has been replaced by a push for vaccines, especially as variants threaten. (No vaccine is yet available for people under 16.)
Two Rivers is holding mass vaccination clinics throughout the county. Vaccinations are available at medical offices, including the Platte Valley Medical Center, Family Practice Associates and the Kearney Clinic, and nearly every pharmacy in Kearney.
“It’s a pretty enormous undertaking, considering the whole district is almost as big as the state of Connecticut,” Menon said. “We are trying hard to ensure equitable access for people who live outside of major population centers in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties.”
As of Tuesday, more than twice as many Two Rivers residents — 24,476 — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the 10,402 people who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.
“The odds of meeting a person who may be infectious are less than half than it was before,” Menon said.
Nevertheless, the need for masks and social distancing remains, he said. The current seven-day “rolling average” is between 10 and 12 cases a day, a figure “roughly near the upper limit of desirable COVID-19 rates” of just 1% of the Two Rivers’ seven-county population of 97,000.
Menon noted that nearly 80% of Two Rivers people over 65, who are at greatest risk of hospitalization and death, have been vaccinated. But he added that people who have had COVID-19 may still transmit the virus, and people under age 18 can spread the virus through sports activities. That risk will persist into 2022, he said.