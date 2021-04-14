COVID-19 testing sites decline while vaccinations continue to rise

Now, Two Rivers’ nine test sites have dwindled to three — one in Minden, one in Franklin and one in Kearney. Hours have been cut back as well. Testing is done just twice a month in Minden and Franklin, and twice a week, for one hour, in Kerney.

“It is up to each site regarding continued testing,” Lutz said. “ It has become a strain on resources for some of the partners who are also doing shot clinics and had extremely low testing numbers.”

Focus on vaccines

Now, with one-third of Two Rivers’ 76,116 people over age 16 vaccinated, the need for testing has been replaced by a push for vaccines, especially as variants threaten. (No vaccine is yet available for people under 16.)

Two Rivers is holding mass vaccination clinics throughout the county. Vaccinations are available at medical offices, including the Platte Valley Medical Center, Family Practice Associates and the Kearney Clinic, and nearly every pharmacy in Kearney.

“It’s a pretty enormous undertaking, considering the whole district is almost as big as the state of Connecticut,” Menon said. “We are trying hard to ensure equitable access for people who live outside of major population centers in Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties.”