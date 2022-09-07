“Tits & Tits,” by Mallory Wetherell, hand-painted porcelain and glaze, 2022
KEPLER LACLAIR, YARD LIGHT MEDIA
An evening at Rowe Sanctuary, paired with locally sourced food and auctions, will highlight “A River Runs Through It” on Sept. 24 at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. Admission for the annual fundraiser event is $125.
ROWE SANCTUARY, COURTESY
“Cotton Candy: Poems Dipped Out of the Air” by Ted Kooser explores the thoughts of the Nebraska writer who lives near Garland. The book was published by University of Nebraska Press on Sept. 1, is 96 pages and costs $17.
