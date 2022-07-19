CountryHouse actively working to prevent caregiver burnout

Caring for someone with dementia can be mentally draining and physically exhausting. It’s well documented that over time, your physical and mental health will suffer as a result of everything you’re taking on and you may experience burnout. There are many symptoms of caregiver burnout, including:

Lack of Sleep

Often, someone who suffers from dementia has an irregular sleep cycle. This can lead to a lack of sleep and rest for the caregiver as well. You may also not be sleeping because you’re worried your loved one will wander out of the home or take a fall and hurt themselves if you’re not constantly watching them. Not getting enough sleep can affect your mood, memory and health in really surprising ways. According to Johns Hopkins researchers, sleep deprivation can lead to your own risk for dementia!

Health Problems

When you spend the majority of time caring for others, caring for yourself takes a hit! A lack of attention to your own needs can lead to negative changes in your own health – maybe you’ve been missing regular checkups, or other important screenings like a mammogram or prostate exam. Increasing bouts of illness could signal a weakened immune system.

Financial Strain

Most often, undertaking a caregiving role is unpaid with no benefits. If you must or choose to devote yourself full-time to your loved one, you probably don’t have another paying job OR you may be working irregular hours to manage a part time job as well as your caregiving duties in order to get by. Financial stress has a costly impact on your health, relationships and more.

Isolation

Sometimes the pivot to becoming a caregiver involves leaving socializing with friends, hobbies and relaxing behind because you feel that instead you must prioritize your caregiving tasks. Withdrawing from these things you love can cause you to become lonely and isolated. It’s vital that you take time for yourself and do things that bring you joy. Whether it’s practicing yoga, going for a run, getting dinner or drinks with a friend, crafting or even just taking a drive by yourself – you need to prioritize your own well-being.

Prevent caregiver burnout by seeking help from CountryHouse in Kearney.

If you’re experiencing any of the warning signs mentioned, it’s time to seek help! Reach out to CountryHouse in Kearney to talk to someone and learn about services that may help you and your loved one, including:

Day Stay

A day-long stay that offers a break for caregivers and a day of fun and excitement for those with dementia, who will benefit from trained, expert caregivers.

Respite Care

Perfect for caregivers who need to work, travel or simply take a break, this stay can last a weekend, several days or even a month!

Free Support Group and Educational Events

We’re proud to offer these resources for those who are seeking to learn more about dementia, including ways to cope as a caregiver.

View our free e-book to learn more about Caregiver Burnout.

Reach out to the team at CountryHouse in Kearney.