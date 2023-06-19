If you see anything inaccurate in the paper, call the Kearney Hub newsroom at (308) 237-2152 or (800) 950-6113
One person died Sunday and about a six-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for five hours following a crash near Gibbon.
According to an observer on the scene, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. about 2 miles east of the Gibbon I-80 interchange.
Kearney's 1973 time capsule will be unearthed for the first time in 50 years at 4 p.m. June 30. The public is invited to see what's inside.
Starting Monday, CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine and CHI Health Clinic General Surgery are moving to new locations on the campus of CHI He…
A lot of the time, research is hands-on, as the Shaffers find themselves engaged in a trial-and-error approach to landscaping.