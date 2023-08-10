KEARNEY — “Dancing to the Beat: ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s Bands and Music” is the theme for this month’s Kearney Public Library Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal.

The monthly trivia contest will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Cunningham’s downtown. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

The bands and music quiz will include trivia from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s (10 questions each). Ten bonus tie-breaker questions will cover trivia from all three decades.

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

Registration is required. To register, please e-mail James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with team name and number of team members (limit of 6 per team). Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information.

This month’s free question is: Styx released the song “Come Sail Away” in what year?