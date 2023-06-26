KEARNEY— Call it a hidden talent. Or just beginner's luck.

At the 2023 Kearney Community Olympics, first-timers filled the top spots of the Doubles Axe Throwing contest.

In the men's division, the ReinKREWnated team led by Carter Siebke, scored to win the game.

Siebke is a longtime participant of the Community Olympics, and decided to get back in it once his kids got old enough to participate.

"We had to take a couple years off and everybody missed it," said. "It's fun to get everybody together and it's not just the events, you get to see everybody again,"

His partner, Kenny Luther, felt the same way.

"We've been doing this for 20 years," Luther said. "There were a few years I couldn't do it because of family stuff but we kept the team together, and now we've got the kids playing with us, which is nice because I don't have to do the stuff where I sweat,"

Luther, formerly the wrestling coach at Kearney Catholic, was a total novice to the event.

Siebke had technically previously thown, but it was when he was around 12 years old, so the muscle memory wasn't exactly intact.

Thankfully, the staff at Axe Holes explained the proper form beforehand, and allowed for three warmup throws that wouldn't count against the group's total.

Then, the round began and the throws started sticking.

"It felt like blind luck," Siebke said.

Despite the humble postgame approach, axe throwing won some new fans in the team.

"This was fun," Luther said. "We were just talking about getting some other people up and doing this,"

That was also the mood on the women's side. Lyon Family Dentistry won the event, and coming in second were the Exchange Bank PiggyBankers, a squad where only one member had thrown before.

Allison Dixon led the team with Hailee Moore as her partner.

Dixon had thrown before twice, but it had been a year since she picked up the handle.

"I guess today the axes were with me," Dixon said.

Success wasn't at the front of Dixon's mind, just hoping to have a good time and finish around the middle of the pack.

"The first throw, it landed," Dixon said. "Then the second one landed, and by the third or fourth shot I thought that apparently this was going to be how today goes,"

Dixon helped out with pointers, and helped Moore enjoy her first ever axe throwing excursion.

"Apparently they worked because I landed quite a few times," Moore said. "We made a pretty good team,"

This was Dixon's first time in any Community Olympic event, managing to get a group together, but she didn't have a partner until dropped out of the kickball event.

That showed Moore a new sport, and one that she'll come back to in the future.

"I actually really liked it and I'll probably come back a lot," Moore said.