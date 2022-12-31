Hi there, my name is Clarence! I am a very happy and loving pup here at KAAS looking to find... View on PetFinder
Matt Rhule's new front office hires, Erik Chinander's new job and Scott Frost's new $5.4 million home. Much more in our Husker notes.
The Nebraska coaching staff is already busy trying to build its next and biggest recruiting class. Here are the 2024 prospects on Nebraska's radar.
The scammer is very serious sounding and demands that the victim follows specific instructions.
Entering the NCAA transfer portal can be flattering. It can also be exhausting. Here's how a frantic stretch led the Florida transfer to Nebraska.
Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 54 months in prison.
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go?
Preliminary values will be sent out on Feb. 1 for Kearney and area communities. About 12,000 properties total will be reappraised, said County Assessor Roy Meusch.
"In all reality, what do I know about representing the people of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate? Nothing." –Rick Brown
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped rescue a family from a burning house in his hometown of Gulfport, Mississippi, on Monday night.
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday. Three takes on the decision of the Husker captain and defender:
