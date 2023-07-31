NEBRASKA PASSPORT

NEBRASKA CITY — The tidy brick building just off this city's main street looks no different from scores of schools and churches built around the turn of the last century.

But this one was built as a meeting place by, and for, veterans of the bloodiest war in American history. Now that those veterans all belong to the ages, the former Grand Army of the Republic building is dedicated to telling their story, and the story of the conflict they fought in: the U.S. Civil War.

"The Civil War is the premier event in the history of the country," said Tim Engel, the museum's director. "Twenty thousand Civil War veterans are buried in Nebraska."

A local nonprofit opened the Civil War Veterans Museum in the old GAR Hall in 1996, Engel said. It has been completely revamped in recent years.

The museum is one of 70 stops on this year's Nebraska Passport tourism program, which encourages visits to attractions around the state including parks, coffee shops, restaurants and stores as well as museums.

"Our job as a museum is to bring people to town," Engel said. "The Passport program is a very valuable thing."

The Grand Army of the Republic was the name of a 19th-century fraternal organization of Union army veterans. The Nebraska City chapter, chartered in 1883, was the 24th of 372 eventually formed in Nebraska. The chapter's hall was closed in 1935 following the death of Nebraska City's last Civil War veteran.

Most of the 100 GAR halls across the state fell into disuse after the Civil War veterans were gone. Many were torn down.

In Nebraska City, though, a nonprofit was formed to restore the hall and open the small museum.

Nebraska's role in the Civil War is sometimes overlooked because it was still a territory. Statehood didn't come until 1867, after the war. But Engel said Nebraska actually sent the most men per capita into the war of any northern state or territory — 3,500 out of a total population of 35,000.

If You Go

The Civil War Veterans Museum, located at 910 1st Corso in Nebraska City, is open from April 28 through Oct. 29.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday in April, May, June and October, and Thursday through Sunday in July, August and September.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

Tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for kids 12 and up, and free for younger children.

For more information, go to CivilWarMuseumNC.org or visit the Civil War Veterans Museum page on Facebook. Phone number is: 402-8734018

About one-third of those soldiers served in the 1st Nebraska Infantry Regiment, which is memorialized on a display board at the museum. The unit was organized at Omaha in the summer of 1861.

The regiment fought in the battles of Fort Donelson and Shiloh in Tennessee and the siege of Corinth, Mississippi, as well as smaller skirmishes in Missouri and Arkansas.

After the war, tens of thousands of Civil War veterans migrated to Nebraska, many of them taking advantage of the Homestead Act to settle on the Plains. In the late 1800s, they became the founders, political and business leaders of many Nebraska communities. Friends of the museum have created a database of more than 20,000 Nebraska Civil War veterans.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday in the summer months. It had about 1,100 annual visitors before the COVID pandemic forced the museum to shut down in 2020.

Engel used the shutdown to completely remake the museum's displays. Previously, Engel said, artifacts had been stored in subject-oriented display cases — of weapons, for example — but with little context.

"We used to not have the history of the war, we just had the artifacts," Engel said. "It was just a collection of collections. We made it more interpretive, more educational."

Now the museum tells about the Civil War in story form, with display boards and a timeline that follows the war's history. Storyboards cover topics like the war's causes, prisoner-of-war camps, the New York draft riots, and the Civil War amendments to the Constitution that changed the nation's history.

Additional displays include a soldier's encampment, a diorama of Pickett's doomed Confederate charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, and models of the Union and Confederate ironclads, the Monitor and the Virginia. QR codes offer extra information on many of the displays.

There's also a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, and uniforms for children to try on. Engel said he hopes to keep changing the displays and to bring in traveling exhibits.

"We want to keep new exhibits flowing so people don't see the same thing every time," he said.