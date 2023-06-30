KEARNEY - Even Broc Anderson was surprised by how much had been placed inside the Kearney Centennial time capsule in 1973.

Its most curious items were the cap from a bottle of Budweiser beer, a 1973 issue of TV Guide and a 1973 Montgomery Ward catalog.

Anderson, community engagement director at the Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum, presided over the public opening of the time capsule Friday afternoon in honor of Kearney’s Sesquicentennial.

The event was led by members of the Ft. Kearney chapter of the DAR. DAR members had headed the burying of the time capsule 50 years ago in Centennial Park when Kearney celebrated its 100th birthday.

Who remembers?

Anderson spoke briefly at Centennial Park, then led the crowd across West 11th Street to the museum.

“This is a fabulous turnout,” DAR member Pam Artman said to the 132 attendees, who ranged from preschoolers to great-grandparents. They crowded on folding chairs and stood along the sides and the back of the room.

“Who was living in Kearney in 1973?” Artman asked. Perhaps one-fifth of the crowd raised their hands.

“Who helped put items in the time capsule back then?” she asked. A few hands went up.

Two city workers had dug up the capsule had last week, but only Artman had seen its contents. She had placed the items inside two large plastic tan bins and covered the bins with cloth to hide their contents.

Now those bins stood on two tables in front of the crowd inside the museum, but Artman's lips were sealed. Nobody else, including Anderson, had seen those contents until Friday afternoon.

“Nobody has messed with these,” he assured the crowd. “They’ve been in safekeeping.”

What’s inside?

Then the fun began. Anderson and DAR member Jodi Daily reached inside the bins and began pulling out all 55 items, one by one, and holding them up.

They found old church programs, historic pictures, a stack of hand-written letters, a copy of The Echo, a Kearney High School publication, and city government records.

After they showed them to the crowd, DAR members Lynda Shaffer and Drucie Stark placed the items on two long tables.

On it went: material from Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney), fragile books that told the story of Kearney’s early days, city plans for Kearney’s sewer and water system, a copy of NebraskaLand magazine from 1972.

The final artifact was a red, white and blue DAR poster labeled “Our City and Country,” from the 1973 centennial celebration.

Closer inspection

After the program, the crowd was invited to come up to tables and look - but not touch. “These items have been in cold, wet storage for 50 years,” Anderson said. “Most are paper, and most are very, very fragile to the touch.

The time capsule had been built by Al Dobberstein. Copper had been soldered around it, but that didn’t keep the moisture out, according to Larry Friskopp, manager at Worley Monuments, which had built the enclosure. Friskopp and Worley office manager JoLynn Wicht brought a history of the company to tuck into the capsule when it is reburied.

In the crowd was DAR member Barb Bradney, who said she felt “absolutely lucky” to see the relics. “It’s fascinating what Broc (Anderson) has done to educate people and help them appreciate what we have,” she said.

The crowd also included Kearney High School sophomores Jaidyn Talavat, 15, and Braxton Robinson, 15, and Horizon Middle School student Kendra Talavat, 13. "It was cool," Kendran said.

They were invited by the girls' older sister Marciela Cook, 21. “I was intrigued,” Cook said. “It was pretty cool to see things from back in that day compared to now.”

Archiving planned

The items will be displayed at the Trails & Rails Museum for roughly another week, Anderson said. Before it is reburied, UNK’s archivist Laurinda Weisse will digitize all the items and post them online.

“Anyone can then go to the UNK library archives and look at them,” Anderson said.

He said nearly a dozen city groups have been invited to put items from 2023 into the time capsule. It will then be re-buried, but no date has been set for that event.

He invited the public to bring items such as “a letter, a birth certificate, a driver’s license, anything. He said the capsule is three feet long, two feet wide and three feet deep, much larger than he expected, so it has plenty of room.

“It won’t be open for another 50 years,” he said.