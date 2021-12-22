Christmas holiday alters refuse collection schedule for Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of the upcoming Christmas holiday the following changes will be in effect through Sunday for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.
Residential Collection
— Monday through Friday refuse collection will be collected on schedule.
— Recycling scheduled for the fourth Tuesday through Friday will be collected on schedule.
Commercial Collection
— Commercial refuse collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on schedule.
— Commercial recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on schedule.
Closings
— The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
— The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. Friday and will reopen Monday.