'We all know it’s ugly': Kearney's hospitality industry still struggling because of COVID-19

KEARNEY — Kearney and Buffalo County hotels and motels raked in $28.9 million in 2019, ranking the city and county fourth in Nebraska in lodging tax collections behind Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, but ahead of Hall and Lincoln counties.
Historically, Kearney has been a top performer with its 1,800 rooms and a lineup of annual events that attract visitors, business leaders and nature enthusiasts from around the state, nation and globe. State and national sports events, the sandhill crane migration and business conferences all have helped to fill hotels and Kearney’s assorted restaurants, and entertainment and cultural venues.
With so much going on, at one time hospitality employed 1,400 people in the Kearney area, but many of those jobs have been casualties of the coronavirus pandemic. The floods of March and July 2019 were a speed bump that local hotels and motels rapidly shrugged off, but coronavirus has turned the hospitality industry upside down, said Darren Robinson, during a presentation earlier this week to the Kearney Sertoma Club.
Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, oversees the recruitment and expansion of many of Kearney’s newest and most active businesses.
He said there are eight sectors he regards as Kearney’s “pillar” industries: education, manufacturing, corporate offices, medical, construction, agriculture, technology and hospitality.
“We all know it’s ugly,” Robinson said about Kearney’s hobbled hospitality sector. He said some hotels are struggling to maintain 20 percent occupancy, although several are hosting construction workers and other long-term guests and have occupancy approaching 80 percent.
Robinson said empty rooms are just a part of the problem. So many events have been canceled or postponed because of virus worries and travel restrictions that it’s seriously harming hospitality businesses here.
“Prior to COVID-19, Kearney hosted three events a day. In August, for the entire month, we had fewer than five total,” he said.
The downturn in conventions and events is a concern because of the investment Kearney’s largest hospitality business, Younes Hospitality, has made to expand its ability to host events. Under construction in the seven-hotel Younes complex in south Kearney is a $36.4 million, 100,000-square-foot conference center and 164-unit full-service hotel. The conference center will be among the largest buildings of its kind in Nebraska and capable of serving gatherings of 2,500 people.
Work is continuing on the conference center and hotel, but it’s in the same position as many other Kearney hotels that need guests.
“Hospitality seems as if it’s just come to a halt. Before the pandemic we had 400,000 stays per year, but now we are starting to go into a deep hole,” Robinson said. “Kearney is fortunate that we have exceptional — and local — hospitality owners who are vested in our community. That is a difference maker when it comes to comparing Kearney to other markets.”
