'We all know it’s ugly': Kearney's hospitality industry still struggling because of COVID-19

“We all know it’s ugly,” Robinson said about Kearney’s hobbled hospitality sector. He said some hotels are struggling to maintain 20 percent occupancy, although several are hosting construction workers and other long-term guests and have occupancy approaching 80 percent.

Robinson said empty rooms are just a part of the problem. So many events have been canceled or postponed because of virus worries and travel restrictions that it’s seriously harming hospitality businesses here.

“Prior to COVID-19, Kearney hosted three events a day. In August, for the entire month, we had fewer than five total,” he said.

The downturn in conventions and events is a concern because of the investment Kearney’s largest hospitality business, Younes Hospitality, has made to expand its ability to host events. Under construction in the seven-hotel Younes complex in south Kearney is a $36.4 million, 100,000-square-foot conference center and 164-unit full-service hotel. The conference center will be among the largest buildings of its kind in Nebraska and capable of serving gatherings of 2,500 people.

Work is continuing on the conference center and hotel, but it’s in the same position as many other Kearney hotels that need guests.