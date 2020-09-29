Traffic 'doubling each day' at new Trump Shop USA in Kearney, manager says

In all, there are 500 different Donald Trump items in the shop, Searcy said. His favorite is a bobbling figurine of the commander-in-chief flashing the one-finger salute.

One of Searcy’s customers, David Hogins of Axtell, explains why he believes Trump has a tight grip on the presidency and won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“He’s not a Washington politician. He’s done great with the military and with police and the economy,” Hogins said. “He can be brash, but we need a warrior who will fight for the Constitution. There are no Democrats who will do that.”

Hogins said Trump had his support in 2016. “There was no way I was going to vote for ‘Crooked Hillary.’”

Hogins said Trump will have his vote again vs. Biden. “Trump won’t have any trouble on Nov. 3, unless there are shenanigans. Biden doesn’t have anything to offer, and the Democrats are trying to slide in a woman, who might be illegal.”

Searcy said his business partner is in Minnesota and operates 50 Trump-themed stores. Searcy hopes he can open another four shops before Election Day. His Kearney shop is open daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There’s a help wanted sign on the door.