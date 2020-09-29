Traffic 'doubling each day' at new Trump Shop USA in Kearney, manager says

KEARNEY — It’s 3 p.m. Monday and David Searcy’s store is filling with customers. None of them are shy about declaring their favorite candidate in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“Donald Trump cares about me and he loves this country,” said Theresa Sievers of Kearney.
“My son has been dying for a Trump face mask and a hat and a flag,” said a Bertrand woman in Kearney for a high school cross country meet.
“He’s the warrior this country needs, he’ll win in a landslide,” said another customer from Axtell.
Searcy’s store, Trump Shop USA, has a short-term lease in the former site of Liberty Cleaners at 3901 Second Ave. The business opened Friday near one of Kearney’s busiest intersections, and by Monday the pace of customer traffic was beginning to pick up.
“It’s doubling each day,” said Searcy, who describes himself as homeless veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy and National Guard.
A native of Mississippi, Searcy speaks with a slow, hushed drawl and says he fought the “battle of Katrina,” responding with other guardsmen to the August 2005 hurricane that drubbed New Orleans.
Searcy politely greets customers as they enter the 25-foot by 45-foot space, crammed with coffee mugs, flags, yard signs, face masks, water jugs, baseball caps and other souvenirs and mementos — all with the name “Trump” or a likeness of the man who has occupied the White House since 2016.
In all, there are 500 different Donald Trump items in the shop, Searcy said. His favorite is a bobbling figurine of the commander-in-chief flashing the one-finger salute.
One of Searcy’s customers, David Hogins of Axtell, explains why he believes Trump has a tight grip on the presidency and won’t be leaving anytime soon.
“He’s not a Washington politician. He’s done great with the military and with police and the economy,” Hogins said. “He can be brash, but we need a warrior who will fight for the Constitution. There are no Democrats who will do that.”
Hogins said Trump had his support in 2016. “There was no way I was going to vote for ‘Crooked Hillary.’”
Hogins said Trump will have his vote again vs. Biden. “Trump won’t have any trouble on Nov. 3, unless there are shenanigans. Biden doesn’t have anything to offer, and the Democrats are trying to slide in a woman, who might be illegal.”
Searcy said his business partner is in Minnesota and operates 50 Trump-themed stores. Searcy hopes he can open another four shops before Election Day. His Kearney shop is open daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There’s a help wanted sign on the door.
“When Trump wins, we’ll sign a new lease on this place until the inauguration, or maybe for all of next year,” he said.
Searcy said his shop has an ad on social media, but word-of-mouth is driving most customers to the business. He said he wants to organize a rally or parade. “We could put flags on cars and drive around town. As people have seen I’m getting more and more traffic.”
Hogins said Trump is the most popular candidate in south-central Nebraska. He sees Trump signs all over, “but I’ve seen only one for Biden in Kearney and one for Biden in Minden.”
A man who said he lives southeast of Kearney entered the store and said he’s bothered by a nearby Biden backer who has put up signs.
The Trump supporter scanned Searcy’s collection of signs and flags.
“I need something to piss off my neighbor,” he said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.