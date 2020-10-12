The Rooted Farmhouse in Ravenna creates 'chilled, relaxed environment' to buy plants

RAVENNA — As Tara Jakob’s house plants grew, so did her obsession for succulents, cacti and air plants.
“First, it was just like, ‘Oh, I like (succulents) in my house. I can start making these own arrangements myself,” Jakob said. “Then I had other people asking, ‘Oh, where did you get that?’”
It was then that her simple hobby turned into a business — The Rooted Farmhouse in Ravenna.
“My wheels just started turning in my head,” Jakob said. “It was just a gut feeling that I had to take this chance and rent this space, and turn it into what I’ve always wanted, and The Rooted Farmhouse was born.”
After opening in June, Jakob continues to buy plants from vendors, selling them on the weekends with her own flair. Sometimes she has to practice self-restraint when she gets fresh orders.
“I have to sit there and tell myself, ‘No, you don’t need that, Tara. You have 17 succulents at home,” she laughed.
At The Rooted Farmhouse, customers have the option to purchase pre-planted creations or plant their selections at the store. Specialized soil and decorative pots are also available.
Eventually, Jakob, who farms with her husband Jason around Rockville, wants to host workshops. Until then, she encourages people to bring friends and personal pots for do-it-yourself stations.
“My husband always teases me and says, ‘You need to stop teaching people how to not kill their plants because you’re going to have no more customers,’” Jakob joked. “It’s a very chilled, relaxed environment where you can just do what you want to do.”
People of all ages visit The Rooted Farmhouse, but Jakob appreciates the “trendy” perspective of her 17-year-old employee, Bailey Schirmer.
“When we first started painting and fixing everything up, Tara kind of taught me the ropes,” Schirmer said. “So, I’m getting better with identifying the plants, and helping people make cute arrangements and telling them what they need to know about them.”
Schirmer also enjoys painting canvases of the merchandise to decorate the shop’s walls.
Customers can see the aesthetic set-up themselves or they can pick up custom orders by calling (308)233-1225. Jakob also encourages people to check out their Instagram page and ask questions about plant care on The Rooted Farmhouse Facebook page.
“I hear so many times, ‘Oh, I can’t keep anything alive. I’ll even kill a succulent,” Jakob said. “Well, let me teach you or tell you the right things, and I promise you, you won’t.”
