The Rooted Farmhouse in Ravenna creates 'chilled, relaxed environment' to buy plants

RAVENNA — As Tara Jakob’s house plants grew, so did her obsession for succulents, cacti and air plants.

“First, it was just like, ‘Oh, I like (succulents) in my house. I can start making these own arrangements myself,” Jakob said. “Then I had other people asking, ‘Oh, where did you get that?’”

It was then that her simple hobby turned into a business — The Rooted Farmhouse in Ravenna.

“My wheels just started turning in my head,” Jakob said. “It was just a gut feeling that I had to take this chance and rent this space, and turn it into what I’ve always wanted, and The Rooted Farmhouse was born.”

After opening in June, Jakob continues to buy plants from vendors, selling them on the weekends with her own flair. Sometimes she has to practice self-restraint when she gets fresh orders.

“I have to sit there and tell myself, ‘No, you don’t need that, Tara. You have 17 succulents at home,” she laughed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At The Rooted Farmhouse, customers have the option to purchase pre-planted creations or plant their selections at the store. Specialized soil and decorative pots are also available.