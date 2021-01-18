The R-Bar & Grill brings Italian-American specialties to Ravenna

RAVENNA — A couple from Washington is bringing Italian dishes to Ravenna, Nebraska, where the only thing Italian was the town’s name and some street names — Milan, Sicily and Verona avenues and Genoa street.
Haydn and Edi Hilling purchased The R-Bar & Grill in Ravenna in September with Haydn’s sister and brother-in-law Karen and Rob Hancock of Grand Island.
Since closing on the purchase of the bar and grill in October, the Hillings have introduced Italian-American specials, such as Italian meatball subs, chicken cacciatore sandwiches and baked rigatoni. They continue to serve bar favorites, such as grilled hamburgers and fried foods, to community members whose ancestors, according to Ravenna Historical Society President Marty Russell, were primarily from Bohemia and Germany.
There were no known Italian settlers in Ravenna, which was incorporated in 1886. The town’s name was taken from a map showing Ravenna, Italy, according to Buffalo County Historical Society records, and the streets later were named after other Italian cities to correspond with the town name.
The names are what drew Edi, who had lived in Naples, Italy, for 12 years, to Ravenna, Nebraska.
She learned about the sale of the bar and grill in Ravenna when she, Haydn and their children Liliann, 17, and Haydn, 12, were visiting the Hancocks in August. The visit was to be the beginning of a yearlong, 1,500-mile trip in their RV across the western United States and eventually ending somewhere in the south where they would spend their winter. But the day before they were to leave, Edi saw on Facebook that The R-Bar & Grill was for sale.
“The night before we were supposed to move, I saw Ravenna in (Facebook). ‘Oh, that’s Italian.’ Then I saw the names of the streets: Sicily, Milan. I was like, ‘Oh, we got to go there. It’s an Italian place,’” she said. “And then I saw this place for sale and I told (Haydn) we need to buy it. He goes, ‘We leave tomorrow.’ I go, ‘No, we don’t.’”
The Hillings and Hancocks looked at the bar and grill the next day and decided to buy it.
Haydn, who had worked at restaurants in college, and Edi, who had owned and operated an Italian restaurant in Germany and later a bar in Oklahoma, thought about owning a business together someday.
“We’ve always thought someday it would be kind of fun if we had a place. It just sort of accidentally happened,” Haydn said.
After making an offer on the R-Bar & Grill, the Hillings canceled the rest of the trip.
“Now we’re just having a different kind of adventure that will probably last a lot more than a year,” Haydn said.
While in Italy Edi learned to cook from her family who got together every Sunday to cook and eat and they continued the tradition after they moved to Germany when she was 12.
“We ate. We drank. We danced. It was the Italian thing to do every Sunday,” she said.
Edi makes much of her Italian specials from scratch, including meatballs and her marinara sauce that goes on pasta and sandwiches and with mozzarella sticks. Her sauce includes fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions and red wine.
“I grew up smelling (the food) all day when I was little. All the grown-ups in the kitchen and making from scratch. Luckily I was young enough that I didn’t have to cook it,” she said.
Much of what Edi makes are Italian sandwiches.
Haydn said, “So a lot of our Italian stuff is adapted to sandwiches so that you will get Italian-style sandwiches that are kind of an American flavor but they give you a little bit of an Italian panache.”
So far, the Italian meals only are being offered as weekly specials, but Haydn said they hope to soon add the most popular items to the menu.
The Hillings and Hancocks also plan to add their own American dishes that have been popular specials. They have offered items such as Rob’s Perfect Philly Cheeseteak sandwich, the PBP — pepperjack, bacon and pickle Grilld cheese sandwich — and a chili cheeseburger. The most unexpected hit; however, is the Kevin burger, a cheeseburger topped with barbecue sauce, a pork egg roll sliced in half and sweet chili sauce.
Haydn said his nephew, Kevin Hancock, made the burger one night when he was on a break from cooking at the bar and grill. Haydn and Rob then decided to run it as a special one night.
“After the first time we ran it as a special, there’s people in here every day now asking for the Kevin burger,” Haydn said.
Overall, Haydn said people have liked their specials.
“They’ve been really enjoying it. They like the variety,” he said.
Mike Cronin of Ravenna said he eats at The R-Bar & Grill two to three times a week. In addition to the Italian dishes, he said, “I love the burgers.”