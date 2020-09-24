The Crafty Dog Sports Bar now open, elevating mac and cheese, grilled cheese and more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney’s newest sports bar and grill reminds patrons of days gone by with its vintage ambiance and reinvented childhood classic foods.

Patrons can see, smell, taste, touch and feel the history at The Crafty Dog Sports Bar at 1325 Second Ave. in Kearney.

The walls are filled with sports memorabilia and photos of athletes from the past — Michael Jordan going in for a layup, a portrait of Babe Ruth and the head of an antelope surrounded by University of Nebraska at Kearney Loper photos and posters to name just a few.

While diners sit among images of the past, they can watch games of the present on one of 16 flat-screen TVs that are viewable from every foot of the 3,400-square-foot building. Sporting events of all kinds play as patrons order from a menu made of newsprint, which is printed at the Kearney Hub.

From the menu, guests can order one of Kearney chefs and couple Sara and Travis Evans’ creations, much of which was inspired by their youth.

The Evanses, who opened the Crafty Dog on Sept. 4, said they created a place where they would want to eat, drink and watch sports.

“I’ve always wanted a sports bar,” Travis said.