The Crafty Dog Sports Bar now open, elevating mac and cheese, grilled cheese and more

KEARNEY — Kearney’s newest sports bar and grill reminds patrons of days gone by with its vintage ambiance and reinvented childhood classic foods.
Patrons can see, smell, taste, touch and feel the history at The Crafty Dog Sports Bar at 1325 Second Ave. in Kearney.
The walls are filled with sports memorabilia and photos of athletes from the past — Michael Jordan going in for a layup, a portrait of Babe Ruth and the head of an antelope surrounded by University of Nebraska at Kearney Loper photos and posters to name just a few.
While diners sit among images of the past, they can watch games of the present on one of 16 flat-screen TVs that are viewable from every foot of the 3,400-square-foot building. Sporting events of all kinds play as patrons order from a menu made of newsprint, which is printed at the Kearney Hub.
From the menu, guests can order one of Kearney chefs and couple Sara and Travis Evans’ creations, much of which was inspired by their youth.
The Evanses, who opened the Crafty Dog on Sept. 4, said they created a place where they would want to eat, drink and watch sports.
“I’ve always wanted a sports bar,” Travis said.
It is one of six concepts he and Sara have wanted to make a reality since they worked and had partial ownership at their first Kearney restaurant, Sozo American Cuisine, which they opened in 2013 and ended operation in 2019. They also worked and created recipes at a Kearney burger joint, and breakfast and lunch spot, Good Evans, though they didn’t have ownership in those businesses.
They are bringing their culinary experiences to their majority-owned bar and grill, which is named after their love of dogs and the craft beer, cocktails and food that they serve.
It’s also a place where Travis hopes the nostalgia on the walls inspires stories to be shared between generations.
“Most teenagers, if you’re probably 20 you’ve heard of these people but you’ve never seen these people,” he said. “Now families they’re coming in with their teens or their kids, grandfathers coming in, I think they’re stories are going to get told.”
Travis, a Casper, Wyoming, native, said he appreciated the stories his grandfather and father told him when they would attend Denver Nuggets and Broncos games together. He doesn’t want that experience to get lost on the younger generation.
The newsprint menu also conjures up memories as guests feel the paper.
“To put this in your hand and feel it, it feels awesome,” Travis said.
“I remember my grandfather (read the newspaper) all the time when we would visit. I would wake up in the mornings, go out and he’d be sitting at the breakfast table with a newspaper,” he continued.
He and Sara’s childhood memories also can be seen in their macaroni and cheese dishes and grilled cheese sandwiches.
“We ate mac ‘n cheese out of a box. I still love it. I still eat it. But how do we take that flavor and increase the taste value in that?” Travis said.
Travis loved the taste of cheese powder so much that he even put it in one of seven of The Crafty Dog’s macaroni and cheese dishes, The Crafty Mac. But the Evanses elevated the macaroni with an addition of gourmet cheeses.
The Evanses use 11 different cheeses, including Wisconsin cheddar, Havarti, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan, Munster, Gouda and processed American, in their dishes.
Other macaroni and cheese dishes, such as the Braised Pork Mac, balance texture, fat, herbal flavors and acid — four elements the Evanses try to incorporate into most of their food.
The fat from the braised pork and melted provolone and Parmesan cheeses is paired with a bit of acid from balsamic vinegar drizzle.
“To put balsamic vinegar on mac ‘n cheese, I don’t think most people would do that, but we did it,” Travis said.
Herbal flavors come from the spinach, mushrooms and fried rosemary that are inside the dish.
The texture is both gooey and crunchy. The melted cheese stretches from the cast iron skillet it’s served in as you lift the fork to your mouth. The crunch comes from the toasted bread crumbs that top the mac.
The eight different grilled cheese sandwiches also vary in texture and flavor.
The most popular grilled cheese, the Buffalo Chicken, is stuffed with jalapeño poppers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and Buffalo spread.
Travis even inserted his favorite guilty pleasure, Totino’s pizza rolls, into the Italian grilled cheese, and combined it with marinara sauce, basil pesto, herb cream cheese, provolone and Parmesan.
Other popular menu items include the Evanses’ meaty and crunchy wings that come in one of seven different sauces; the Pork Streamed Buns, bites of slow roasted Asian pork on a fluffy steamed bun with pickled vegetables and Sriracha mayo; and the Philly Cheese-steak Egg Rolls with shaved beef, peppers, onion and mushrooms in a fried wonton and served with cheese sauce.
But the top seller, the Evanses said, has been their one and only burger, The Crafty Dog Burger.
The flavor combination is what makes this burger great, Sara said.
Travis said they serve quality beef on toasted artisan sourdough bread with a sauce they crafted from ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and pickle. It’s also served with spicy pickles, shaved onions and American cheese.
“I don’t care what kind of cheese, if it’s aged in a cave in some foreign country and it sells for $100 a pound, nothing will beat American cheese on a burger,” Travis said.
The Evanses round out their menu with cocktails crafted by a friend in Kansas City and beer crafted at small breweries, including local Nebraska businesses. Thunderhead Brewery in Axtell is creating a lager, called the Crafty Dog, for the Evanses. It is expected to be released in October.
All beer at The Crafty Dog is served in cans. Money made from recycling the cans goes to youth sports and animal rescue organizations.
Since opening their sports bar on Labor Day weekend, Sara and Travis still can’t believe it’s their new reality.
“We look at each other every morning and laugh. We’ve done upscale dining, we’ve done the burger bar thing, we’ve done breakfast and lunch and now we own a sports bar,” Travis said.
Photos: The Crafty Dog Sports Bar
