SUMNER – When Bruce and Janna Eberle decided to continue the tradition of Tub’s Pub in Sumner, they fully understood how the business fit into the community.

“Our goal was to provide jobs for people in our small town and to provide a place for people to gather and enjoy a nice hearty meal,” said Bruce. “As you can imagine, Tub’s Pub in Sumner is where families get together, where the clubs come, the card players, too – it’s as much a social place as it is a restaurant. And we enjoy that.”

Bruce and Janna continued the tradition of the restaurant when they bought Tub’s Pub from Tub and Carol Hoos in 2017.

“There’s been a business like that in Sumner for a long time,” Bruce said. “The previous owners we bought it from in February of 2017 had operated the business for a little over 42 years. They wanted to spend more time with their family and retire.”

Bruce and Janna just got on their feet with the business when the pandemic shutdown arrived in 2020.

“That’s not something we ever want to do again,” Bruce said.

The couple, who live in Grand Island, kept the menu mostly the same. Bruce grew up in Sumner, a village of about 250 people in Dawson County. They recognized the success of the business and wanted to keep it that way.

“Our first rule when we bought it was: ‘Don’t break it,’” he said. “It was working. We just wanted to keep it going. We didn’t feel like we had any special formula. We just wanted to keep that business in place for Sumner. We’re grateful for every person who walks in the door.”

Janna grew up in Cozad and after the couple married, they lived in Sumner for several years.

Bruce said, “I had to find some outside income to support my farming habit. That took me into a banking career that had us living all over the Midwest, but Sumner has always been ‘home.’ Both of our parents still live in the area, and we have many friends and classmates who still live there.”

Janna learned a great deal when they purchased Tub’s Pub.

“It was fairly new to us,” she said of owning a restaurant. “We’ve had other businesses, but the restaurant business is a whole other ball game. It’s been a big learning curve for me over these past several years. I’ve learned a lot.”

Each item on the menu requires time and resources to train the staff how to prepare the food, how to store it, how to inventory the ingredients and even how to order what is needed to serve the end product.

Bruce noted that the meals must be priced appropriately to keep the business sustainable.

“It’s not a complicated business but there are a lot of pieces to it,” he said. “And you need to pay attention to those pieces each day. We’ve been surprised at the level of commitment and effort of the employees.”

Janna saw that commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People still came to work,” she said. “We were able to find a way to keep them employed by finding projects to work on. We had to close and do only takeout orders for about three months.”

Bruce still marvels at the commitment of the customers of Tub’s Pub during the pandemic.

“We had people driving an hour and a half to come and order a takeout meal at Tub’s Pub, just to support the business,” he said. “It’s really a humbling thing when people step up and support your business in that way. I can’t say enough about the gratitude we have for the people who show up and want to enjoy a good meal and have a good time. It’s what makes the whole business work.”

Bruce and Janna look for food raised in the state, especially the beef they serve.

Bruce said, “To the greatest extent possible, we source our ingredients here in Nebraska. My travels for work have taken me mostly around the U.S. And I’ll tell you what, if you want good beef, you’d better be in Nebraska. If I want good crab or lobster, there are other places to go. But it you want good beef, you’d better be here in this state. And we love serving it up.”