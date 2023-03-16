HOLDREGE – Sun Mart in Holdrege will undergo a refresh and receive a new name later this year.

SpartanNash, a food solutions company and owner of Sun Mart, will be converting all Sun Marts into Family Fare stores.

“Family Fare stores have been a part of our local communities for more than 60 years – and while Sun Mart has a similar affinity within the Holdrege community, we look forward to offering some enhancements that come along with the Family Fare store format and banner,” said Jessica Wong, SpartanNash director of marketing.

The transition from Sun Mart to Family Fare will take place this summer. It will include new amenities and rewards to create a better shopping experience for guests. The business will remain open while the updates are put into place.

“The store will remain SpartanNash-owned, and store guests can expect a similar shopping experience with some added amenities and benefits,” Wong said.