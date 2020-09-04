 Skip to main content
Road repairs planned at Sixth Ave. and 36th St.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that beginning Tuesday, concrete replacement work will begin on 36th Street at the Sixth Avenue intersection. Skyline Drive to 36th Street will be open for access to residences.

Traffic on Sixth Avenue will remain open, however. Motorists traveling in the area are urged to use caution.

Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 18 depending on the weather.

Breaking News