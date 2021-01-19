Posh consignment store changes ownership, relocates to Second Avenue spot

KEARNEY — The consignment store, Posh, is making a comeback in Kearney with a new owner.

Yessenia Verduzco, 20, reopened the trendy clothing store, now called Posh Shoppe, by moving it to 3706 Second Ave.

Pasha Korber, founder of the original store at La Vista Pointe Mall in north Kearney, closed the store in September due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic hit and that changed everything,” Korber said. “I found myself one day sitting down and having to make the decision, ‘Do I write paychecks or do I write rent checks?’ And that’s when I knew that the business was out of balance in the location we were at.”

Korber started Posh in Alliance as a side business in April 2011 and opened the shop as her main business in February 2016. The founder calls herself the “OG Posh girl” and described her business as a “big treasure chest of fabulous clothing.”

As of January 2020, Posh had six locations, in Sydney, Chadron, two in Kearney and two in Alliance. She established Posh and Posh Kids in Kearney and Alliance. By October, the two stores in Alliance were the last of the Posh chain to remain open due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

In Kearney, Korber closed the Posh Kids store and sold Posh to Verduzo.

