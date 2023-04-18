HOLDREGE — Pampered Soles Tanning & Spa in downtown Holdrege is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open house from 3-6 p.m. April 27 at the business at 609 4th Ave.

The public is invited to attend the anniversary open house. Refreshments will be served, and the first 20 guests will receive a swag bag. Up to $1,000 in prizes will be given away through email, social media (Pampered Soles on Facebook and Instagram) and in person as part of the celebration.

Kris Shaver started Pampered Soles in April 2003 in Oxford. She moved the business to Atlanta in 2007 and then to its current location in January of 2016.

Shaver grew up in a family of cosmetologists, including her mother and grandmother.

“I enjoyed playing in the salon when I was young and took quite an interest in the nail technology portion of the business,” she said.

Shaver became a licensed nail technician in 2003. She achieved her product and service educator certificate from American International Industries in 2006. She then returned to school in 2013 to expand her business to include esthetics.

“With each move, I have added more services,” Shaver said. “I attend as many classes as I can to learn about new products and procedures.”

She serves thousands of guests each year from Holdrege and surrounding towns who come to relax, relieve stress and leave feeling rejuvenated and beautiful.

“The most rewarding part of my job is making people feel good about themselves,” Shaver said. “The services I offer bring instant results and confidence to my clients.”

Pampered Soles offers a variety of nail services including acrylic nails, gel polish/shellac and natural nail manicures. Pedicures are offered for both men and women. Other services include UV tanning and spray tanning, body waxing and sugaring, customized facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, extractions, ear piercing, makeup consultations, body treatments, massage therapy and the newest service, micro-needling.

Shaver said micro-needling is a minimally invasive skin procedure that uses thin needles to make tiny holes in the top skin layer. The damage helps stimulate the skin’s healing process so it produces more collagen and elastin to keep the skin smooth and firm. Micro-needling is mostly requested for the face, but it can also be used on legs, backs, necks or other areas with damaged, aging or scarred skin.

Besides Shaver, the Pampered Soles team also includes licensed massage therapist Grace (Monthey) Goodwin and spray tan specialist Dawn Keith.

For more information about Pampered Soles or the 20th anniversary open house, visit www.pamperedsolesonline.com (where customers can also book appointments online) or call the business at 308-991-8001.